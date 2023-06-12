A government-backed amendment expected to be introduced in Parliament tomorrow will make it harder for the rich and powerful to use London’s courts to silence journalists and campaigners, openDemocracy understands.
The UK has become the leading international source of legal threats against journalists investigating financial crime and corruption, according to research by the Foreign Policy Centre think tank in 2020.
The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened.
The government previously promised to introduce specific legislation to address the problem. But sources with knowledge of the government’s thinking have told openDemocracy that it will instead amend legislation that is already before Parliament, the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill.
This is a more limited approach to the issue because it will affect only SLAPPs relating to economic crime. But it has the advantage of being likely to come into law soon, as the bill has already passed several stages of parliamentary scrutiny.
It’s thought that the new measures will include a provision for early dismissal of cases deemed to be SLAPPs. It will not include measures to cap costs on defendants’ legal bills – a key demand from campaigners – which would require secondary legislation.
But it’s expected that the definition of SLAPP in the amendment will include a recognition of the economic imbalance that is often a hallmark of such abusive cases, in which powerful individuals use the threat of escalating legal costs to silence comment and curtail scrutiny.
It’s also thought that the new legislation will allow judges to consider if claimants are abusing the legal process by targeting an individual journalist rather than their employer, in an attempt to use the economic imbalance to their advantage.
A handful of peers, MPs and interest groups have been briefed on the proposed amendment, which they have been told will come this week.
Campaigners are likely to welcome the developments as a significant first step in the fight against SLAPPs in the UK, but will continue to press for the stand alone legislation and wider measures that were first promised by government last year.
