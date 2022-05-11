Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has finally forced the UK government to get serious about the country’s dirty money problem.

The welcome mat that successive UK governments put out in ‘Londongrad’ for Russian oligarchs and firms with close links to the Putin regime, now looks at best extraordinarily naïve and at worst wilfully negligent. This is especially true when you consider the strong warnings from bodies such as the Intelligence and Security Committee and defence experts.

The new Economic Crime Act – which was rushed through Parliament at break-neck speed in March, to make foreign ownership of property more transparent and make it easier for the UK to impose sanctions – was widely seen as a long overdue shutting of stable doors.

At the time, the government acknowledged that there was more work to do, and more gaps to be closed. So will the new Economic Crime Bill announced in the Queen’s speech fill those gaps? Will it finally solve the UK’s economic crime problem, whether it be dirty money laundered by kleptocrats and mafia organisations or the vast fraud epidemic?

Central to the new bill is reform to Companies House – a small part of the UK government machinery, whose failure to police companies set up in Britain has been at the heart of an endless stream of global and domestic economic crime scandals over the past decade.

According to analysis by Spotlight on Corruption, the UK government spends £852m a year fighting economic crime – the equivalent of just 0.042% of GDP. That’s despite economic crime costing the UK economy at least £290bn a year – equal to 14.5% of GDP.

From ‘bounce-back’ COVID loans fraud, set to cost the taxpayer up to £4.9bn, to the Russian laundromat that saw Russia’s security services and Putin’s family use UK companies to syphon billions out of Moscow, fraudsters and criminals exploit the lack of checks on who runs UK companies to launder money and evade detection. In 2020, the US’s financial intelligence unit, FINCEN, classified the UK as a ‘higher risk’ jurisdiction because of the number of UK-registered companies repeatedly cropping up in suspicious activity reports.