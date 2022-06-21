A Russian oligarch circumvented UK sanctions by selling his stake in a London mansion just three days before the invasion of Ukraine, openDemocracy can reveal.

Alisher Usmanov’s investment was transferred legally to his Russian business empire on 21 February – less than a fortnight before he was slapped with a “full asset freeze”.

It means the former Everton shareholder can potentially still profit from British interests, despite the sanctions against him.

The move involved a London property firm called Curzon Square Ltd, which Usmanov controlled a stake in.

Under its old name – Klaret Services (UK) Limited – the firm holds a leasehold for a Grade II listed property in Mayfair, a short walk away from Buckingham Palace.

But his investment was quietly sold off just before Russia invaded Ukraine, amid growing calls for the British government to sanction oligarchs.

It was sold to Russia’s largest iron ore producer, Metalloinvest, which Usmanov founded in the 1990s.

The Uzbek-born billionaire still owns 49% of Metalloinvest today, via a Russian investment group.

But the UK sanctions only applied to Usmanov himself, so Metalloinvest is free to control property interests in London.

Documents seen by openDemocracy reveal that the sell-off happened 13 days before Usmanov was placed under sanctions.

UK taxes were due on the sale of shares, which were paid a couple of days later. But by the time HMRC confirmed the transactions, sanctions had already been introduced.

The UK’s official business register was not updated until April. It eventually published documents that misleadingly suggest the shares were transferred after sanctions were already in place, which would have been illegal.

In reality, confidential records confirm the purchase agreement was signed in February – meaning that no rules were broken.