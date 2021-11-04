I told the UK Parliament how to fix corruption… nobody listened

It is one of the most egregious acts of government corruption that the UK has seen in years. Tory MPs voted to axe the public standards watchdog after it had the temerity to find their colleague, Owen Paterson, guilty of breaking rules by lobbying for a firm that won hundreds of millions worth of COVID contracts.

Paterson would have received only a 30-day suspension from the Commons for committing the most serious breach of standards, but this mattered little to his colleagues on the government benches. The whole system had to go, they decided, to protect one of their own.

Ironically, transparency campaigners have been calling for wholesale reform of parliamentary standards for years. But now it's being done for all the wrong reasons – and the effect will be chilling.

Back in 2016, I was unexpectedly invited to Parliament, to talk to the Committee on Standards about how to clean up politics. Naïvely, I thought they might be interested in actually shaking things up a bit.

I had just written a book about corruption in Westminster, which – among other things – revealed that 40% of companies run by MPs go undeclared on the official Register of Interests. It showed just how common serious conflicts of interests are in Parliament and how the system of ‘transparency’ was open to abuse.

Owen Paterson's behaviour may have been a particularly “egregious case of paid advocacy”, as the parliamentary standards commissioner said. But it comes against a wider backdrop of sleaze and conflicts of interest, which large parts of Westminster are mired in.