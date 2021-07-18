We must have transparency in political funding – here’s why

So we don’t know all the commercial interests hidden behind these donations. We don’t know exactly what these donors expect to get for their cash, because we don’t know who they are.
For many years now, my colleagues and I have dug into the dark money that fuels much of British politics, and one theme is particularly consistent. With amazing regularity, if you follow the money of Tory donors through a Companies House entry or Land Registry document or two, you soon find yourself looking at the minimalist public details of a company registered in an overseas territory or Crown Dependency.
The Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Bermuda and Gibraltar; Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man. They are often treated as a vestigial empire, which we largely ignore. But for those who want to bury treasure, these islands are paradise. With minimal tax and few transparency laws, they have become the go-to destinations for the gangsters, drug lords, mafiosi, kleptomaniac autocrats, oligarchs and billionaires of the world.
And what these places have in common is that they snuggle under the protective wings of the British state. Just as the Falklands’ Britishness was defended by the Royal Navy in the 1980s, its tax-haven siblings around the world secure diplomatic protection through their constitutional connection to a major global power.
