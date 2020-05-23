Why are British politicians so scared of transparency?

Greg Clark is not known as a thorn in his government’s side. The Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells has held numerous cabinet roles in his fifteen years in the Commons.

Clark’s years of ministerial service made his letter to Boris Johnson this week all the more remarkable. Writing as the chair of the Science and Technology Committee, Clark criticised the government’s “inadequate” COVID-19 testing regime and the “slowness” of mitigation strategies.

But calmly-spoken Clark was particularly critical of one aspect of the British government’s COVID-19 response in particular: transparency. Or, rather, the lack of it.

There have, he told Johnson, “been a number of concerns over the transparency of the scientific advice given and its relationship to government decisions.” The one-time business secretary singled out the government’s repeated refusal to publish details about the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage), including the membership of the key group and the papers it relied upon on issuing its guidance.

Clark recommended that Johnson “increase transparency” of the government’s coronavirus response. But the prospects for some sunlight in the corridors of power looks slight. Indeed, time and again, Westminster – and Holyrood – has gone out of its way to stymie attempts to hold government to account in recent months.

Governments across the UK have repeatedly tried to evade transparency, from curtailing Freedom of Information legislation to refusing to publish details of multi-million pound COVID contracts given out without normal tendering processes. Governments have yet to release details of the location of care home deaths or scientific papers.

The public have a right to know how the government reached conclusions on its pandemic response, and how and where their money is being spent in the efforts to procure personal protective equipment and increase testing capacity. Without this information, citizens are losing a fundamental right to transparency. That’s a threat to good government and democracy.

At openDemocracy, we are working hard to hold the government to account. We have been forced to threaten legal action to force it to publish details of its ‘unprecedented’ transfer of NHS data to tech giants. But our task is made even harder when our journalists are banned from asking questions at daily COVID-19 briefings.

Transparency is not just an academic exercise. It is crucial. As a recent UN paper stated, “This is a time when, more than ever, governments need to be open and transparent, responsive and accountable to the people they are seeking to protect.”

Freedom of information is one area that the UN singled out as in need of protection. Here in the UK, the Freedom of Information Act is a key tool through which journalists can shine light on the decisions that are being taken by public bodies during these extraordinary times.

Even before the pandemic struck, there were serious problems with how Freedom of Information operates in the UK. And it’s got worse.

Some public authorities have taken the opportunity to suspend rights to information all together. The London Borough of Redbridge said it “will be suspending work on all Freedom of Information requests during this time”. Greater Manchester Police has done likewise, even vaingloriously thanking “the support of the media in keeping the backlog of requests to a minimum by ceasing new requests during this time.” The Police Service Northern Ireland asked people to withdraw FOI requests.