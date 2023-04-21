Last month the Ministry of Defence (MoD) unexpectedly issued a “call for submissions to shape the next Defence Command Paper due out in June or July”. It aimed to “generate fresh thinking to shape the way that Defence thinks, operates, conducts business, and fights”, promising to seek solutions for “every problem identified” across “all aspects of Defence”.

Suggestions offered should be “in line with the national strategy laid out in the Integrated Review Refresh of 2023”, the MoD said. Set up primarily because of the war in Ukraine, the Integrated Review Refresh updates government policy priorities ahead of a more comprehensive defence review due later this year.

The call for submissions – put out by the Secretary of State’s Office of New Assessment and Challenge (SONAC), a department established last year to provide a challenge to MoD thinking – is new and, on paper at least, very welcome.

Even more welcome is the sentence: “No one will be permitted to sanitise or ‘staff’ the work once submitted, as the aim is to speak truth to power.”

But the sheer openness, especially striking coming from a defence ministry, was then dented by the department’s request that submissions, which can be up to 3,000 words, answer any one of just three questions, with a deadline given of barely three weeks:

How could UK Defence build on the last Defence Command Paper (2021) and the Integrated Review Refresh (2023) to deliver enhanced strategic value for itself and its allies? To what extent should we adhere to the same priorities in UK Defence as those of the past, and what must we change? In what ways could Defence increase ‘delivery’ at greater speed and with greater effectiveness?

Despite these restrictions, and if we take the request at face value, it is well worth those in the field responding to the call, especially those who approach the whole issue of international security from a perspective that isn’t dominated by the culture of the military-industrial complex.

Since the time allowed for a submission is so short, the initiative is best seen as an opening stage of something that might be more fundamental. The MoD may be expecting inputs mainly from traditional sources, such as strategic studies centres, academics in the defence field, and from within the defence industry, but there is no reason why more innovative thinking from other organisations should be excluded.

For example, Richard Reeve and his associates at Rethinking Security – a network of organisations, academics and activists that works for peace by addressing underlying causes of conflict – have submitted evidence. It draws partly on Reeve’s recent article that argues that the UK is currently “placing three big, long bets in its Integrated Review Refresh, with major consequences and opportunity costs for tackling the environmental and social crises that threaten us all”.

The ‘bets’ are firstly that the UK stays embedded and critically dependent on the US as its security patron; secondly that the the national strategy puts heavy emphasis on nuclear – and at a price, with the 11 currently planned nuclear-powered submarines expected to cost around £53bn; and finally that the the UK will achieve “technology superpower” status.

On the latter, Reeve writes: “This is a tough call given that not one UK company appears among the top 100 tech firms by market capitalisation.”