Brazilian Government dismissal of climate change has an impact in us all

Since June we have witnessed the devastating government agenda that aims to sell and privatize natural resources and indigenous territories throughout Brazil. Resistance to this unbridled development model that devalues the nature and rights of the people who cohabit in harmony with it, have been harassed, violated and murdered. Defenders of the territory of various regions and environmentalists are targeted with slanders, persecutions and threats to their lives.

The international community has seen with amazement what has happened during this year in Brazil regarding the environment. On January 25 in Brumadinho, the dam containing the Vale mining waste was broken, releasing tons of toxic mud over hundreds of people and contaminating the Parauapebas River.

More than 250 people died and there are at least 20 missing. Of equal dimensions, the fires that swept sections of the Amazon during the summer continue to burn, albeit in a slow manner. We know that the majority of August fires do not necessarily correspond to the burning of rainforest, but of areas that have been deforested throughout the year.

In addition to the aforementioned, during the last week of August, traces of crude oil from a spill whose origin is still under investigation were recorded in the waters of the northeast coast of Brazil. The environmental disaster has so far affected 353 localities of 110 municipalities in 9 states of the country and it is estimated that it has affected more than 2880 km making it the largest environmental tragedy in the history of Brazil.

A Navy report estimated that by October 3, two thousand tons of the contaminant material had been removed. However, the impact on the food chain, mangroves, corals and soils will take decades to be mitigated without being sure if some ecosystems can recover. Fishermen, peasants, traditional and ancestral communities in northeastern Brazil have warned about the destruction of their territory and the contamination of their waters at the same time as they denounce the negligence of the State to face the problem and therefore avoid worse environmental impacts.

The state response in all these cases has not been prompt or effective, has been, to say the least, unsatisfactory. In addition to the dismantling of environmental policies, the Brazilian government has been unable to cope with crises and disasters. High authorities of Brazil have speeches and actions that show a weakening of the environmental control framework, while disqualifying the work of environmental organizations and human rights defenders to the point of stigmatizing them and calling them terrorists.