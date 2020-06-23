How is state violence organised in Venezuela?

In mid-February I spoke with Ayelén Oliva for Nueva Sociedad's podcast "Qué pasa" about how state violence is organized. The full transcript of the program, which we shared with sociologist Anais López and economist Manuel Sutherland, is available in French on the Contretemps website, but not in Spanish. The questions Ayelén poses are frequently asked by other actors and institutions, which is why we have decided to present four reports, one for each question asked in this podcast. We begin today with the first question: How is state violence organized in Venezuela?

The violence, or to be more precise, the state security forces, are, formally, organised in the following way:

1) We have the preventive or uniformed civilian police, organized at three political territorial levels (municipalities, states, national territory):

a) In Venezuela, there are more than 123 municipal police forces. Venezuela has 335 municipalities but not all of them have municipal police forces, in which case their work is carried out by regional or national bodies. In the disputed 2017 elections, the government took control of 305 mayors' offices, which means that it dominates almost all, if not all, of the municipal police forces

b) There are 23 state police forces, which the government also has under its control, since those same elections. It has 20 pro-government state governorships; the three opposition states have had their police forces intercepted by the national government

c) And finally, there is the Bolivarian National Police, created in 2009, as a branch attached to the Special Action Force (FAES).

In 2017, there were more than 175,000 officers in these bodies, which means that police numbers (NEEDS the hyperlink - the rate of police training) are much higher than the international standards. The average is about 350 police officers per 100,000 inhabitants, and in Venezuela we are 207 times higher than that level. In a period of 11 years, the number of police officers has grown by 53%; these are clear indicators of the progress towards a Police State. In Venezuela.

2) Then we have other specialized national bodies:

a) Investigative Police: Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC)

b) Political police: The Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN)

3) Finally, we have the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, traditionally and constitutionally made up of four components:

a) The Army

b) The Navy

c) The Air Force

d) The National Guard – the military force has been carrying out de facto national police duties in the country since 1937.

e) There are the Militias, which are the subject of a whole debate since the enactment of the new law on the Bolivarian Armed Force in January 2020, which sees them as a "special" component. This is a reform of the law carried out by the assembly which has been in effect since 2017 and the need for which has been disputed by various groups.