Chile: 17 of 155 Constitutional Assembly seats will be reserved for Indigenous groups

On Tuesday (15 December), the House of Representatives and the Senate in Chile approved a bill that ensures Indigenous groups will participate in the upcoming Constitutional Assembly. Of 155 seats on the assembly — which in April will begin the process of rewriting the constitution for ratification by referendum — 17 will be reserved for Indigenous peoples.

Nationwide social uprisings in October 2019 have transformed the political landscape in Chile, offering glimmers of hope for those who have long been pushing for much-need constitutional change. The protests denounced growing inequality, environmental degradation, gender-based violence, and elite impunity. These popular movements forced the government’s hand and, on 15 November 2019, the “Agreement for Social Peace and the New Constitution” was signed by representatives from a total of ten government and opposition parties.

Chile’s current constitution was written in 1980 under the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

In line with an ongoing history of state-endorsed violence and discrimination against Indigenous communities, the constitution effectively erases their struggles, lives, and demands. Even though the Chilean government adopted the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in 2007 and ratified ILO convention 169 in 2008, Chile remains the only country in Latin America that does not recognize its indigenous peoples within its national Constitution.

Last week’s decision thus represents progress of a kind. It recognizes ten Indigenous groups; the Mapuche, Aymara, Atacameño or Lican Antai, Colla, Quechua, Rapa Nui, Yámana or Yagán, Kawashkar/Kawésqar, Diaguita, and the Chango. Assembly seats have been assigned in an attempt to reflect their share of the national population. The largest Indigenous group in Chile is the Mapuche, who will take seven seats. The Aymara have been assigned two seats, and the other eight groups will each receive one.