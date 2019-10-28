Chile doesn’t need to rebuild, it needs to be restructured

What is happening in Chile is not about 30 pesos, this much is clear. The rise in the Metro fare was the detonator, the straw that broke the camel’s back, as the protesters have expressed on more than one occasion. One of the highest fares for public transport in the OECD combined with one of the lowest salary levels is a disaster waiting to happen.

But, essentially, this was not the only price increase: electricity bills rose, basic commodities have been overpriced by collusion between private businesses that have thus far only resulted in derisory fines, and the cost of living is very high in general.

The question therefore, is not why things exploded now, but why they didn’t explode before. What has occurred is a combination of accumulated abuse and the complete ineptitude of the government. In fact, the executive stoked the fire after the Metro fare hike. First, government ministers insulted those harmed by the fare increase, demonstrating that they live in another world entirely, saying things like romantic people can now buy flowers, because they are cheaper (compared to the general rise in cost of most products) and that they should get up earlier, because they could avoid the higher Metro fare if they traveled earlier.

Second, confronted by the fare evasion protests organized by the high school students, they responded by militarizing the Metro stations, repressing and violating the rights of citizens indiscriminately. It would seem that someone in the government thought that by completely closing the Metro on Friday, public opinion would sway against the students. On the contrary, the citizens literally became enraged and joined the demonstrations.