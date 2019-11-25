Chile’s Constitutional Moment

28 days after the outbreak of the first protests over a rise of 30 pesos (the equivalent of 0.03GBP) for subway tickets, lawmakers and leaders of almost every political faction presented a historic agreement, announcing a referendum on a new constitutional process. How can a 3% fare increase so fundamentally shake up a supposedly stable and prosperous country and turn into a veritable constitutional revolution?

Commentators explained how Chile’s macroeconomic success story obscured deeper socio-economic and political rifts running through Chilean society. While the combined wealth of Chile’s billionaires is equal to nearly 25% of the country’s GDP, its rising middle class is highly indebted and struggles to stay afloat in the face of the high costs for part-privatized education and health systems, rents and utilities, and unreliable and meagre pensions. Some highlighted the political fault lines in the country: political power is heavily concentrated among the economic elite, creating a widespread sense of political disenfranchisement among Chileans. Mistrust of political parties and institutions was further fuelled by congressional gridlock and corruption scandals across the political spectrum.

The ongoing protests are the culmination of longstanding discontent. Tensions have been simmering for years. Frustrations over different aspects of inequality, health, pensions, education, and other issues, have been the individual subjects of periodic demonstrations over the last decade. Chile’s ongoing “30 pesos revolution”, as it is beginning to be dubbed, is not about “30 pesos, it is about 30 years of abuse of power”, as protesters scan. Very early on, the protests were geared against the 1980 Constitution, through which Pinochet firmly anchored a market-oriented politico-economic model in Chile’s political system. Indeed, many of Chile’s interlocked socio-economic and political imbalances are rooted in this constitution.

Pinochet’s Long Shadow

Arguably, the agreement between Pinochet and the opposition to keep Chile’s 1980 constitution – albeit in amended form - was the foundation for Chile’s much celebrated peaceful transition to democracy in 1990 and the guarantor for medium-term stability and prosperity. But the constitution also prevented the long-term structural translation of Chile’s economic success into a distributional welfare state and constrained the development of a fully-fledged democracy in the long term.

The architect of the 1980 Constitution, Jaime Guzmán, had constructed solid legal-institutional dykes that firmly cemented the regime’s neo-liberal socio-economic and political vision beyond the end of the dictatorship. Some of the most important “authoritarian enclaves” were a stifling “binomial” electoral system effectively created a two-party system which was, for a long time, dominated by centre-left and centre-right coalitions and excluded minority parties from political participation; numerous high-quorum and supra-majoritarian requirements for the amendment of the constitution and its “organic constitutional laws”, dealing with issues such as the education system, the electoral system, and the Constitutional Court, effectively equipped a political minority with a veto-power - including the political heirs of the dictatorship; finally, the predominantly conservative Constitutional Court was equipped with wide-reaching powers to pre-emptively strike out provisions it deemed unconstitutional while they were being discussed in Congress.