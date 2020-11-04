For Donald Trump, his defeat will be fake news

"The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction (i.e., the reality of experience) and the distinction between true and false (i.e., the standards of thought) no longer exist.”

Hanna Arednt, The Origins of Totalitarianism

Donald Trump connects emotionally with a vital part of Americans because he seems authentic, real to them. He looks like what they are. If you ask them, many believe that because he is a businessman, he tells the truth, and not like the politicians, who always tell lies. He says what he thinks. ‘He’s honest,' they say. And Trump shouts at his rallies, "Look at those lying, corrupt politicians. I'm not like them. I'm not a politician, and you know it.”

And it is on this direct attack on politics and on the death of truth that he has built his populist legacy, which comes down to this: "tell them what they want to hear and then do what is best for you and your business. That is the unscrupulous, individualistic business ethic shared by so many of his compatriots. The United States is not a nation, it is a business, they think. They agree with Trump on that.

Thus, his presidency has been based not on governing, i.e., seeking the best possible and lasting solutions for the greatest number of people, but on closing deals. It's a zero-sum game: we win, they lose. His favorite picture has been the one in which he proudly shows a contract (usually a decree) with his endless signature stamped on it, surrounded by the smiling and satisfied beneficiaries of the business, mainly lobbyists of all stripes, who mediate by flattering the president.

Manipulating reality

From the beginning, Trump has built his presidency on manipulating reality that is inconvenient for him or that simply does not satisfy him. He began his political career by theorizing that Obama was not born in the United States and was, therefore, an illegitimate president. He insisted so much that Obama was forced to show his birth certificate publicly. But Trump never rectified.

And so, although it was clear that his inaugural party was far less crowded than Obama's, he determined that this was humiliating and, therefore, not true. He responded to a hostile media construction, manufacturers of fake news, as he has not stopped repeating during these four years. His spokesman said that the media lied about how many people attended the inauguration and that they, the White House, had "alternative facts.” It doesn't matter if scientific reality proves otherwise. That is Orwell's nightmare come true.

As New York Times literary critic Michiko Kakutani recently pointed out in her book The Death of Truth, in the dystopia described in the novel 1984, "the word 'science' does not exist because 'the method of empirical thought, upon which all past scientific advances are based' represents an objective reality that threatens Big Brother's power to determine what is true", and what is not.

Thus, his entire presidency has revolved around discrediting the truth when it does not suit his interests. His method is to systematically attack the media and construct those alternative facts that fit his whim. That's why Trump is now threatening to deny his defeat, if that happens, and challenge the ballot box in case it won't accommodate his desires. This is the most dangerous thing about this election.