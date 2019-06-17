In Ecuador gays and travestis demand justice and recuperate historic memory

During the 1980’s and 1990’s in Ecuador, gay, travesti and transexual people suffered extreme persecution and violent repression at the hands of the police, including extortion, arbitrary and indefinite detention, torture and extrajudicial execution. When Ecuador decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, the police repression reduced slightly whileneo-Nazi groups began ‘social cleansing’ practices against this population in the late 1990’s and 2000’s including ongoing harassment, death threats, and assassinations. As there were no accessible state entities to report a grievance, these human rights violations were never investigated or sanctioned.

In 2007, President Rafael Correa mandated the Ecuadorian Truth Commission toinvestigate human right violations during the period of 1984-2008, with a specific focus on the administration of León Febres Cordero 1984-1988. While these harms against gender and sexual minorities were mentioned in the final report of the Ecuadorian Truth Commission as contextual elements, they were not included within the Ecuadorian truth commission’s investigation. Of the 119 legal cases the truth commission passed to the Attorney General’s office for prosecution, one case is emblematic of torture of gay men in prison.

Given this outstanding issue of impunity and the need to systematize the human rights violations that occurred to this population during the 1980’s and 1990’s, on May 19, 2019 the human rights organization Fundación Regional de Asesoría de Derechos Humanos’ (INREDH) political litigation team and Transfeminine and Gay Front of Ecuador – “Nueva Cochinelle” - presented the Attorney General’s office with a legal claim evidencing grave violations of human rights; the assassination of 72 gay, travesti and transsexual people during the 1980s an 1990s.

Specifically, the legal claim frames these violations as crimes against humanity and persecution in relation to police repression. The violations are typified as “a general and systematic attack of a civilian population due to identity and gender” reflected in the articles 86 an 89 of the Ecuadorian penal code. As May 17 marks the international day against homophobia and transphobia, the day’s action included a march to the Attorney General’s office, the formal delivery of the legal claim, a meeting with the representatives of the Truth Commission, and a rally outside of the Attorney General’s office.