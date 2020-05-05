The fight against disinformation: a proposal for regulation

As for the media, the European Court of Human Rights has labelled the function the press plays in a democratic society as that of a watchdog. In the case of Stoll v. Switzerland, the Strasbourg Court openly insisted that the media hold a position of power as “not only do they inform, they also suggest by the way in which they present the information how it is to be assessed. In a world in which the individual is confronted with vast quantities of information circulated via traditional and electronic media and involving an ever-growing number of players, monitoring compliance with journalistic ethics takes on added importance” [bold added by author for emphasis].

In the light of quotes from such illustrious figures, our proposal is not at all radical. We therefore propose legislators consider it and join us in getting to work on it as soon as possible.

The full text can be found here:

https://xnet-x.net/ley-fakeyou/

Here is a brief summary:

Measures against disinformation and information manipulation both OFFLINE AND ONLINE

In defence of democracy and fundamental freedoms

Our proposal is to draw a clear distinction between the free expression of opinion on the one hand and the business of information and institutional information on the other.

To a large extent, it aims to broaden the scope of application of existing or planned regulations at the international and European levels, eliminating the biases that segregate the Internet and curtail freedom of expression and information:

Apply a “follow-the-money” approach (aimed at business or institutions that have neglected their duties) as opposed to passing judgement on content (do not interfere with freedom of opinion, nor create a Ministry of Truth).

Update the verification and fact-checking protocols included in the deontological codes of journalism and transform them into law: this is not about setting a single, approved Truth, but about applying objective parameters to verify truthfulness (something which is already included in current legislation).

Extend and enforce verification obligations that apply to journalists and newspapers to other sectors where the flow of information involves profit or institutional benefit, including political parties, authorities, governments, corporations and other influential opinion-makers.

Display this mandatory application through labelling. This allows anyone to verify the information, something which is currently required of the population in spite of the fact that they are not offered the tools to do so.

Update other tangential regulations, eliminate technophobic bias in policies and incorporate effective sanctioning regimes.

In the definition of the subjects to which this Law should apply, we indicate institutions, political parties, systemic private entities with a massive impact on the population, on the one hand, and businesses, including the media, communication companies, celebrities and opinion-makers, and any other person who invests or receives money for information to be more visible than it would have been if it were simply issued by someone.

Two obligations we indicate for these subjects: the duty to verify the truthfulness of content and to allow verification by the recipient.

Truthfulness is not to be taken as a synonym for THE Truth. Here truthfulness is used as defined in Article 20 of the Spanish Constitution (similar to the definition in other countries): it requires that the information disseminated be truthful. This implies the possibility of disseminating erroneous information but requires a duty of care on the part of the person informing. The person informing must transmit information on facts that have been contrasted beforehand with objective data that does not encourage rumours or insinuations. Furthermore, “the duty of care in reasonably verifying the truthfulness of the information is not satisfied by pure and generic reference to undetermined sources” (SSTC 172/1990 and 21/2000).

A communication that claims to be “information” must therefore use verification protocols in its preparation. In theory, the jurisprudence already defines the responsibility of professional information providers to check the information before publishing it. There are deontological and ethical codes that apply to the journalism sector that have detailed protocols of action for such verification. It is now a matter of expanding the subjects that these apply to, with special emphasis on political parties, institutions and online and offline businesses working in communication.

On the other hand, when we talk about allowing verification by the recipient, we are talking about making the verification process a traceable one.

When information is offered as part of a business model (because it is offered in exchange for payment) or is offered by institutions, it is no longer a form of freedom of expression, and there must be an obligation of transparency to enable verification, as happens, for example, with food. This is a form of labelling.

A table with basic information for verification should be included with the published information. The responsibility for the accuracy of the labelling should be borne by both those who pay for that information to become viral and those who receive payment. Its application must be accompanied by a strong sanctioning regime as happens with food.

This has two main objectives:

– To check whether the verification has actually been carried out.

– To allow anyone who reads the information to check the verification for themselves.

People are constantly accused of not checking the information they share for its truthfulness. They are blamed for failing to do something they are not given the tools to do. Labelling would provide such a tool.

This dynamic can also generate a positive chilling effect so that all information providers who claim to be professional and reliable will apply these protocols to ensure maximum quality.

In practice, the aim of such a table is to answer simple verification questions informed by existing “types of misinformation” and “parameters of deontological codes”, for example: Does the information have a source or none at all, meaning it’s made up? Is the article about a particular company paid for by that same company or political party? Has the source been contrasted, or does it simply act as a platform for a source, publishing what it wants to publish unaltered; If one source says it’s raining and another says it isn’t, has anyone looked out the window to see which of the two statements is correct, or have they both been published in the name of (non-existent) information neutrality? Etc.

We look forward, then, to working together to enact the change needed to defend the public’s rights, and in this spirit, we publish our draft regulation.

[See the proposed label and full draft regulation here https://xnet-x.net/ley-fakeyou/].

---

[1] More:

In its 1994 Recommendation on measures to promote transparency in the media, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe reiterated that media transparency obligations are necessary to enable the public to form an opinion on the value to be attached to information, ideas or opinions disseminated by the media. This Recommendation sets out, inter alia, specific measures to ensure transparency in the press. It is therefore recommended that a legislative framework be adopted that forces the press to disseminate information relating to five categories:

- First category: information regarding the identity of the persons or entities involved in the editorial structure, as well as the nature and degree of their participation.

- Second category: information on interests held in other media outlets by the editorial structure or the persons and entities involved.

- Third category: information on persons or entities capable of exerting a significant influence on the editorial line.

- Fourth category: information on any editorial policy position or the political orientation of newspapers and publications.

- Fifth category: information on the financial results of the publishing structure and distribution of publications.

This Recommendation does not distinguish between forms of media, and therefore it should be understood that its considerations apply to all without distinction.