The good, the bad, and the ugly of the US Capitol insurrection

We are all already familiar with the images of the moment when Donald Trump's supporters violently stormed and took over the house of democracy in the United States, the Capitol, during the ratification of Joe Biden's victory. For about two hours, the world stopped to watch the country that prides itself on its democracy see it crumbling before its eyes. Although the institutions withstood the coup and "order" was restored at night, these scenes leave us with much to analyze and understand.

The good

Little has been said about the good that happened just before that inconceivable insurrection broke out.

But before chaos took over, two Democratic senators won runoff elections in the state of Georgia, putting an end to the election cycle that started on November 3. Their victory represented not only the confirmation of the Democratic Party's control of the nation's legislature, but also a historic milestone: Reverend Raphael Warnock became the first Black Senator from the southern state of Georgia. In addition, Jon Ossoff, another member of a minority, in this case the Jewish minority, and a young investigative journalist, will accompany Warnock to Washington.

This victory is fundamental for the presidency of Joe Biden, as it ensures a legislature totally dominated by his party, which will allow his administration to pass legislation more smoothly through an increasingly polarized and gridlocked Congress. Although the Biden administration will not be immune to the infamous filibuster of the US Senate, Barack Obama's first term (2008-2012), when the president also had a Democratic majority in Congress, suggests the reach that Biden can have. It was during this period that Obama was able to pass legislation such as the Affordable Care Act and the economic Recovery Act.