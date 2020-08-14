Time to shut them up? Hate speech spouted by Brazilian politicians threatens LGBT population

This issue precedes the shameful comments made by conservative politicians after transgender actor Thammy Miranda starred in a Father's Day commercial earlier this month. And if nothing is done, extreme cases like the exile of congressman Jean Wyllys in 2018, following threats related to his sexuality, could become commonplace.

These two events, among the long list of other similar cases in recent years, highlight how the spread of hate speech by Brazilian legislators has already crossed the line of emotional and psychological threats. Disseminated by politicians, hate speech is increasingly used to legitimize physical and institutional violence against minorities.

It is no longer about inflammatory speech and tweets, but about targeted violence.

Hate speech is one of the tools used for solidifying homophobia, which increases pre-existing inequalities and threatens social cohesion, leading to hate crimes. Violence that targets minorities affects the psychological well-being of individuals, creates a limiting fear that violates freedom of movement and expression and clears the way for physical violence.

More importantly, hate speech should not be mistaken for freedom of expression. The first is an act that devalues ​​the victim without expressing an opinion, but rather inciting hatred. It is speech aimed at individuals and groups belonging to marginalized communities. In short, it is not a matter of language, but of communication: it goes beyond the symbolic value of words, promoting the exchange and understanding of an idea or ideology.