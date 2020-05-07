Covid-19 hits an economically weak and deeply unequal Latin America

The horror of war” is how Cynthia Viteri, Mayor of Guayaquil, Ecuador, described the effects of Covid-19 on Guayaquil, Ecuador, one of the cities worst affected by Covid-19 in Latin America. Recovering from the ‘war’ will require not just a humanitarian response but a strategy to face up to the economic losses caused by the pandemic.

Much has been said about the short-term impacts of the virus. As yet, not enough attention is being paid to Latin America’s capacity to absorb the long-term economic impacts of Covid-19. Although the full cost to the region’s economies is not yet clear, it seems almost certain that the economic and financial implications will push Latin America into a recession, one that is likely to be on par or worse than the 2008 global financial crisis.

Why will the crisis be so profound and how will the region exit from it? One reason is the structural vulnerability of Latin American economies exacerbate the costs of the pandemic. Even when growth takes place in the region, the benefits are felt unevenly across society. Exiting the economic crisis caused by pandemic equitably will demand planning by governments and international and regional organisations to move the region away from the economic ‘normal’ towards inclusive development for the long term.

The economic costs of the pandemic

Estimates indicate that COVID-19 may cost the world more than $10 trillion .The International Labour Office (ILO) suggests that it will lead to a loss of 195 million jobs worldwide. In Latin America, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) estimates a contraction of 1.8% in regional GDP, an increase in unemployment of 10%, an increase in the numbers of poor people in the region from 185 million to 220 million and of the very poor from 67.4 million to 90 million (out of a total 620 million inhabitants. ECLAC also predicts rising lower wages and unemployment could follow bankruptcies and weak prospects for growth as immediate consequences from the pandemic.

The costs of the recession will undo almost all the benefits in the region in terms of more equitable growth in the earlier part of the twenty first century. As with other health crises, the Covid-19 pandemic is exacerbating inequalities, with the poorest more likely to have chronic conditions which increases their risk of death, disability and loss of income. We already know, for example, that the lockdown measures in the region have impacted most severely in the poorest.

The structural weakness of regional economies

The reason Covid-19 will have such a devasting effect is in good measure because of long structural failures in the regional economies. Inequality is a feature of all regional economies, with or without economic growth. The 2013 World Bank Report Shifting Gears to Accelerate Shared Prosperity pointed out that although inequality had reduced, growth levels in the region would take 41 years to close the inequality wage gap to European levels.

Tax revenue is, on average, only around 22% of GDP in Latin America, compared to the OECD average of 34%. It is as low as 16% in Mexico and 12% in Guatemala. This leaves economic performance dependent on export growth, and vulnerable to sudden drops in commodity prices and world demand.

Oil prices shrunk by 50% in 2020, before Covid-19, and are now sitting at their lowest level since 1973. This is a blow for some of the largest economies of the region, including Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador and Venezuela. Copper, soy prices and those of other commodities are also falling, meaning that the region will have to try and recover from Covid-19 from a weak position as demand for the region’s exports is unlikely to recover immediately.