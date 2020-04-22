Mexico: Human rights defenders at the forefront of the COVID19 crisis

Besides the impact to their own activities, the pandemic has also complicated the relationship of defenders with Mexican authorities. Even though access to justice is an ongoing challenge in Mexico, defenders fear that the closing of some state and federal agencies as part of the lockdown will delay judicial proceedings and undermine other judicial and protection measures.

The pandemic could therefore contribute to the overall climate of impunity in the country, in which already 90% of reported crimes go unsolved. As documented by WOLA and PBI, it is precisely such a climate that enables the systematic attacks against defenders.

As COVID 19 overwhelms the news cycle, the coverage on the situation of human rights defenders, which was already weak, has been completely overshadowed. For defenders, raising awareness of the risks they face through press coverage is key, as it can help enhance the accountability of state institutions by exerting pressure. To that end, a loss in visibility not only undermines the success of their campaigns but can exacerbate violence against them. The fewer eyes are watching, the more vulnerable defenders become.

Lastly, another major concern among local defenders is the future of funding. Many local human rights organizations worry that they will lose access to financial resources as a result of the pandemic. In particular, many fear that Western countries will need to withhold funding for foreign human rights initiatives to support their own domestic measures in the aftermath of the health crisis. Some also fear that donors will shift away from funding human rights defence projects in favour of humanitarian initiatives.

Defenders at the forefront of the COVID19 response

Human rights defenders are taking action to fill in the gaps in the state’s response to the crisis. This is not the first time that defenders have led the response to an emergency situation and organized their communities to take upon state duties. Many community networks that emerged in the aftermath of Mexico’ 2017 earthquake have been reactivated to deal with the current sanitary crisis.

This is the case of Mujeres Indígenas en Defensa de la Vida, a women-led land defense collective in Union Hidalgo, Oaxaca. In the aftermath of the earthquake, they opened a community kitchen for people who have lost their homes. These days, they are running workshops to teach communities across rural Oaxaca how to produce their own hand sanitizer.

In San Mateo del Mar, the local organization Monapaküy –which also emerged in the aftermath of the 2017 earthquake– recorded audio messages in Huave, the local indigenous language. These audios explained prevention measures and provided guidance to people with COVID 19 symptoms.