Open stage in Argentina: Disillusionment in Macri and fear of the ghost of Kirchnerism

A change in direction

The Cambiemos coalition—renames as “Juntos por el Cambio” (Together for Change) this June—is the result of the combined forces of Mauricio Macri’s Propuesta Republicana (PRO) and the much older Unión Cívica Radical (Civic Radical Union), known for its role in overseeing Argentina’s democratic transition.

Unlike the neoliberalism of the 1990s, which exulted the market and saw large private enterprise as the motor of any economy, “Macrismo” has centred its rhetoric on “entrepreneurialism” and “meritocracy.” With this, he has repeatedly appealed to the idea of making Argentina a “normal country” integrated with the rest of the world. Macri even presents himself as a defender of the public sector, albeit with a “different vision.” These elements allowed Macri to develop a more politically moderate “new right wing” platform, capable of taking power democratically in a country where the right wing has only ever done so through undemocratic means.

On the economic front, the government promoted “gradualism,” which drew criticism from more orthodox liberals who accused Macri of being a “populist with good manners.” Indeed, out of political necessity, he maintained most of the social spending programs from the Kirchner years. But the government’s ultimate economic failure sent it into the arms of the IMF and its politics of fiscal adjustment. By the end of 2018, Argentina was suffering from 47 percent inflation, and the dollar had risen from 10 to 46 pesos over four years, with unemployment at 10 percent, the highest rate since 2006.

In terms of broader social policy, the government sustained a number of ambiguous positions. For example, Macri approved parliamentary debate on the legalization of abortion and allowed his party deputies to decide freely on the matter, despite his own personal opposition. The bill was ultimately voted down in the Senate.

Lacking any hard figures to back it up, the Macri administration, following the counsel of Ecuadorean communications guru Jaime Durán Barba, insists that despite the current troubles, Argentina is laying a “real foundation” for growth. According to this narrative, while the Kirchner governments saw an increase in purchasing power and popular consumption, this was essentially fictitious growth. The current government argues that subsidies for public services and growth in public expenditures and corruption had produced a sense of well-being that was only sustainable in the short-term.

Meanwhile, the current administration claims that the fight to reduce the fiscal deficit, administered by the IMF, along with further “structural adjustments,” are laying the groundwork for a new country. Though results may not be visible in his first term, they will undoubtedly soon emerge if the citizenry grants Macri four more years in the Casa Rosada.

According to Transport Minister Guillermo Dietrich, many Argentines still have the “emotional intelligence” to know that, in order for transformation to come into fruition, they must vote to re-elect Macri, despite the current economic situation.

But there are also other emotions in play, and a large part of Macri’s electoral base will simply be voting against the return to power of Cristina Kirchner, who they see as the sum of authoritarianism and corruption. Here, Durán Barba explained it without ambiguity: “fear beats out disillusion.” In other words, the incumbent government is betting that fear of Kirchner’s populism will outweigh the country’s broad disappointment with Macri’s first term. It seems then that the current government’s best bet is to talk as little as possible about economics on the campaign trail.

By including Senator Pichetto on the presidential ticket, Macri has injected a sense of enthusiasm into the campaign. Pichetto himself is an odd figure: he combines liberal economic views with pro-U.S. foreign policy, alongside an anti-migration rhetoric similar to the global alt-right and strong support for legalizing abortion.

He also flirts with the same anti-communist rhetoric that proved so fruitful for Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil: he claimed, for example, that Axel Kicillof, Kirchner’s economic minister (2013-2015) and current candidate for governor in the Buenos Aires province, is a “communist” on the basis of his past involvement in left-wing university politics.

With the presence of Pichetto, Macri appears to be seeking to build a “Peronist foothold” that, given his essentially anti-Peronist platform, would allow him to create a political opening. Pichetto himself is an able politician, who, should Macri win, would improve governability and relations with the Peronist governors—who control the majority of the nation’s provinces—as well as in Congress.