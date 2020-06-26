The post-COVID world needs a better way to measure economic growth

For example: GDP considers the cars we produce, but it does not consider the emissions they generate. It adds the value of sugary drinks sold, but it does not account for the number of cases of diabetes and their cost for public health. Among countries with similarly sized economies, it does not consider the cost in terms of the discontent generated by social inequality, as measured by the Gini index.

At the same time, GDP ignores highly productive, cost-reducing activities that nonetheless are not part of its calculation. Among such are household chores (like cooking, doing the laundry, ironing or sewing one's own clothes) or the contributions of many economic activities to society apart from formal, remunerated work. This causes GDP to create numerous accounting paradoxes: the 2008 earthquake that struck the Sichuan province in China, leaving the area in ruins and killing over 80,000 people, actually increased the measured economic growth in the region, since the physical destruction of homes and buildings does not count against the GDP (even though it takes into account the personal and commercial income loss of those who, for example, lost a business).

Several countries have, therefore, taken steps towards adjusting the manner in which they measure their economic performance. On June 2, 1974, in his coronation speech, the king of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, stated that "Gross National Happiness is more important than Gross Domestic Product". Ever since, Gross National happiness (GNH) has been the guiding the principle of Bhutan policy and its model of development. India, for example, has also long been working on an Ease of Living Index, which measures quality of life, economic capacity, and sustainability.

The counterproductive recipe for the developing world

The idea of progress based on GDP has proved to be disastrous for developing countries. As it is well-known, its origin dates to the post-war Keynesian mentality and the recipe that recommends strengthening the internal market as an indispensable requirement for economic reactivation. We can summarize this logic in this way: for capitalist economy to work adequately, the processes of accumulation (savings and investments) need to be invested in new productive capacity. The increase in productive capacity translates into higher employment. Higher employment leads to higher income. Higher income creates a market with more purchasing power and consumption capacity, which in turn favors productive investment, leading to the expansion of the cycle.

By following this logic, the usual diagnosis is that what is missing in the internal market of developing countries is a greater effective demand. That is why public policy in those countries aims to stimulate said demand. Such erroneous logic assumes that there can be no progress in the Keynesian circle unless farmers, blue-collar workers and impoverished groups can be assured a purchasing power similar to that of the middle class so that both may buy the same things and strengthen the internal market.

That, however, takes time. It is not possible to lift millions out of poverty and turn them into middle class overnight, so the only option left to the developing world has been to attempt to integrate the market of its national middle class with the greater international market of the middle classes of developed countries, promoting economic integration and an increase in exportations. But such policies, far from strengthening the internal markets of developing countries, have weakened them. What would be needed, then, to bolster the internal markets of emerging economies?

Subsistence economy after COVID-19

For an internal market to grow, effective demand is necessary, but not sufficient. An effective supply is also required. For Jean-Baptiste-Say's law (known as Say's Law) to work ("Supply creates its own demand"), it is necessary not only for potential consumers to have the resources to acquire the goods that the market supplies, but the goods that the market supplies also need to correspond to the needs of the most vulnerable, marginalized groups. "Just as, from the point of view of demand, effectivity means having money”, writes Gabriel Zaid, “from the point of view of supply, effectivity means pertinence". In other words: the obsession with economic growth generates a perverse counterproductive effect when the market only supplies products that do not satisfy real needs, but products that either create more needs than they solve or else are aimed at satisfying interests that do not alleviate the most pressing demands of the population.