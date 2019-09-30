Sale of Venda Sexy torture centre highlights Chile’s struggle for historical memory regarding sexual violence

Against their wishes, I accompanied my parents to an ecumenical memorial service held outside Venda Sexy. They had been imprisoned there, and this was the first time they had returned. Standing outside on a grey evening, the painfulness and emotion of that experience for them can hardly be described.

Attending the service and meeting other survivors also had a profound impact on me. At that time, I was studying the violin and learning that music was so prominent at Venda Sexy, as a backdrop to and even a component of torture, shocked me. Later, this was to spark my long-lasting interest in collecting songs and memories of musical experiences in political detention centres, many of which form part of a digital archive I have compiled.

Although Pinochet’s agents used music against political prisoners in several detention centres, this practice seems to have been applied the most systematically at Venda Sexy. For survivor Beatriz Bataszew, the loud, constant music “was noise, except for one song that is engraved in my mind.” The song was “Hoy canto por cantar” (Today I sing just for the sake of singing), popularised by New York-born Puerto Rican singer Nydia Caro. “The officers from the DINA secret police amused themselves with it”, Bataszew recalls. “They would say to us “sing” because singing also means grassing on someone”.

Another survivor, Elías Padilla, told me that “they played Radio Concierto FM throughout the day. It was something very strange, absurd, contradictory, even shocking. You could hear the musical hits of 1974, like those of Barry White or Charles Aznavour, while they were torturing you. In addition, music silenced our cries and laments”.

But as in other political detention centres I have researched, prisoners at Venda Sexy also used music as a form of self-expression, communication and resistance. Such was the case of Ana María Arenas who, after being brutally tortured, sang a Mexican bolero and a Christmas carol to let her friend, a fellow captive at Venda Sexy, know she was there.

Reckoning with sexual violence and memory

Venda Sexy has unique historical importance as a site of musical torture and resistance. But it also serves as a vital reminder of the gendered violence perpetrated by the Pinochet regime – and of the progress that Chile still is yet to make in this regard.