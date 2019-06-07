Trump vs Mexico: A new trade war?

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's (AMLO) presidency in Mexico has been characterised by a series of controversies thus far, and many changes have already taken place even if they are only of a symbolic nature. The conversion of the ex-presidential palace into a cultural centre open to the public, an attempt to cut the salaries of government employees, and the substitution of plans to build the mega-airport in Texcoco for a more modest version in Santa Lucía are just a few examples.

But the new president has an approval rating of 70% and Mexicans are holding out hope that AMLO could represent the change that the country is longing for after decades of conservative governments.

AMLO arrived with the promise of carrying out Mexico's 'Fourth Transformation', a reference to the three well-known and key moments in Mexican history: 1) independence, 2) the separation of church and state, and 3) the revolution.

His desire to structurally change Mexico and challenge the institutions that have perpetuated poverty and inequality have not received a positive reaction from everyone however. The opposition and his political rivals believe that his discourse is often populist, manipulative and is untrustworthy.

He has been frequently criticised for his references to the past rather than focusing on the future, and his constant use of the word 'fifí', meaning a conservative opposed to the president, discredits anyone who doesn't agree with the president and affects the quality of democratic debate.

AMLO must also face several external challenges such as the growth of the right and the hard-right in the region, a migratory crisis aggravated by the phenomenon of migrant caravans, and the Venezuelan crisis that has divided the region and reignited the debate over foreign intervention vs. sovereignty once more.