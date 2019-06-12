Under Bolsonaro, Brazil relinquishes global leadership

When it comes to the environment, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro believes he is spearheading a settling of accounts.

“Brazil owes nothing to the world with regard to environmental preservation”, he argued during a visit to Chile soon after Brazil’s decision to refuse an invitation to host COP25, the main United Nations summit for negotiating climate change. “We are concerned with development”.

But outside the government, environmentalists, officials at the Ministry of the Environment, and other observers believe that the president is relinquishing the only area in which Brazil has been a global leader.

Brazil’s good reputation in the environment dates back to 1992, when the country hosted the Eco-92 summit. It has allowed the country to act as a voice for other nations, especially developing countries with tropical forests and neighbouring ones that share the Amazon basin.

“Within the scenario of international diplomacy, Brazil is a leader in negotiations on these issues. It is with regard to the environment, biodiversity and climate that the whole world waits to hear what the country has to say before taking their own positions”, says Adriana Ramos of the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA). “As an environmental power, it has the prerogative to make the agenda and state the rules”.

Despite not having gone forward with more controversial proposals to withdraw from the Paris Accord and even the UN, the Bolsonaro government has engaged in other controversies besides cancelling COP25.