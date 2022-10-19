A major Tory party donor who was described in Parliament as being “absolutely dependent” on the Russian security services, managed to secure the removal of his name from a report on kleptocracy by a UK policy institute.

Dmitry Leus, who was born in Turkmenistan and moved to the UK in 2015, was convicted of money laundering in Russia in 2004. Speaking in the Commons in July, Labour MP Liam Byrne claimed Leus had since been recruited by the Russian spy agency, the FSB, which Byrne alleged had secured his release from prison in 2006.

Byrne said: “There is clear knowledge of his recruitment by the FSB, who got him out of prison. He has a criminal record in Russia, and according to intelligence sources that I have seen, he is ‘absolutely dependent on the FSB’.”

Leus has given more than £54,000 to the Conservatives in the past two years. The party has not returned the money despite Leus’s conviction and Byrne’s assertion that UK intelligence services believe he is “absolutely dependent” on the FSB.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

In Parliament this week, Labour MP Margaret Hodge, the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption and Responsible Tax, revealed that Leus had been named in a report on the problem of kleptocracy in the UK by Chatham House, the respected international affairs institute.

But Leus secured the removal of all references to him in the report – in what Hodge described as a “meritless claim” that could have cost Chatham House £500,000 before trial. But Leus, through a spokesperson, said the removal was by agreement with Chatham House and it was never characterised as “meritless” by them.

The news raises questions about the Conservative Party’s refusal to return Leus’s donations. Leus gave more than £30,000 to Dominic Raab MP’s Esher and Walton Conservative Association between March and July 2021, when Raab was the deputy prime minister.

In October 2020, he also donated £24,000 to party funds in Runnymede and Weybridge, Tory MP Ben Spencer’s constituency. Leus later became president of the constituency association for a number of months, before stepping down after Russia invaded Ukraine.