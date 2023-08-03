Yaku’s intimate communion with nature, common among indigenous peoples, is evident in his attitude towards the pristine immensity of the moor, and is expressed in all its depth when he caresses the vegetation, lets a caterpillar cross his hand, or touches the water with ceremonial reverence.

“My father,” Yaku tells openDemocracy, “introduced me to Kimsakocha one day, because he was a muleteer, and he used to walk here. And in 1998 the sad news came out that the miners had come. We found an amphibian here with gringos who were doing advanced exploration. And there my father said to me: look, my son, here is the water, and below is the gold. The pachamamita put us to the test of our intelligence: Which do you prefer, the gold or the water? And then came the reflection: water is worth so much that it is priceless.”

Some 25 years after that transcendental conversation, Yaku still has the same answer: “Water is worth more than gold”. The phrase has become one of the main slogans of the defenders of this ecosystem.