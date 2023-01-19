London’s Metropolitan Police has refused to say how many officers in its Sexual Offences Unit have been accused of sex offences.

Data chiefs at the force told openDemocracy that publishing the statistics would be a breach of privacy.

The shocking refusal comes amid renewed criticism of the police force, after a serving officer was revealed to be one of Britain's most prolific sex offenders.

Earlier this week, PC David Carrick admitted to dozens of sexual offences committed over two decades, including 24 counts of rape.

His campaign of abuse and terror continued despite concerns being brought to the attention of the Met Police over nine incidents, including rape allegations.

The force’s assistant commissioner, Barbara Gray, admitted: “We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour and, because we didn't, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organisation.”

On Tuesday, the Met Police announced a review of 1,600 cases of alleged sexual offences or domestic violence involving its own officers and staff.

But openDemocracy can reveal that the force is refusing to disclose details of allegations made against those responsible for investigating them.