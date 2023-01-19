Met Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley this week blamed “weak decision-making” on his force’s “spectacular failure” to arrest serial rapist PC David Carrick earlier. He told the BBC: “We have been too weak on this, systematically, for some time.”
Carrick was vetted in 2001 and again in 2017, but passed on both occasions. As a member of the force’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, he was tasked with policing parliamentary, government and diplomatic premises. He was suspended only in October 2021 after a second rape allegation was made against him.
In court, the 48-year-old admitted raping nine women, some on multiple occasions. He called women his “slaves” and locked some of his victims in a small cupboard under the stairs in his house for hours without food. Some women were also whipped with a belt or forced to clean his house naked.
His conviction follows that of his former Met Police colleague, Wayne Couzens, who abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard in 2021.
Two other Met officers were found guilty last year of sharing offensive messages with Wayne Couzens. And in another case last year, three officers were accused of sharing videos on WhatsApp that were “explicitly racist, homophobic, sexist, ableist and Islamophobic”.