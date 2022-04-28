Boris Johnson must reverse the government’s worrying “slide away from transparency”, an excoriating parliamentary report warns today.

Commissioned in the wake of a string of revelations by openDemocracy, it is the harshest official criticism levelled at the government over transparency since the landmark Freedom of Information (FOI) Act was passed in 2000.

MPs on the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) said the Cabinet Office had “dragged its feet for too long” and called for the UK’s information watchdog to be hauled in for a “rigorous” review.

The committee said there was a “concerning trend” that transparency was seen as a “hindrance” by Whitehall officials.

It said the Cabinet Office had labelled information requests from journalists as “sensitive”, and it called on the department to “drive a cultural shift” towards championing transparency.

In an apparent effort to head off criticism, the government yesterday appointed a civil servant to lead its own in-house review of the way it handles FOI requests.

But the official inquiry said the decision to block an official watchdog audit was “misjudged” and “disappointing”.

PACAC’s intervention follows a series of investigations by openDemocracy into a secretive unit inside the Cabinet Office – known as the Clearing House – which handles FOI requests.

The unit has been accused of blacklisting Freedom of Information (FOI) requests by journalists and campaigners, in breach of transparency laws.

Last year, openDemocracy won a landmark legal victory over the government– forcing it to reveal how sensitive information was blocked from publication.

A judge ruled there was a “profound lack of transparency” about the Clearing House unit, which “may extend to ministers”.

The ruling sparked the inquiry, whose findings are published today, led by Tory MP William Wragg.

In its report, PACAC warns there is “evidence of poor FOI administration in the Cabinet Office and across government which appears to be inconsistent with the spirit and principles of the FOI Act."