Transparency group that helped introduce UK FOI law faces closure

A long-standing transparency campaign group may be forced to close down after a “serious shortfall” in funding.

The Campaign for Freedom of Information says it needs to raise at least £50,000 from crowdfunding, so that it can continue to fight against “more direct attacks” to the right to access information.

The campaign group, which was set up in 1984, played a key part in helping to persuade Tony Blair’s government to introduce the Freedom of Information Act in 2000. The act granted citizens the right to hold the government to account.

Blair later regretted allowing so much transparency, and famously called himself a “naive, foolish, irresponsible nincompoop” in his memoirs for introducing the Act.

For years, the Campaign for Freedom of Information (CFOI) has called for transparency legislation to be strengthened, and has helped the public challenge authorities when freedom of information (FOI) requests are rejected.

It recently urged the government to make a new £800m defence research agency subject to FOI legislation, preventing it from doing its work in secrecy. It has also raised serious concerns over the government’s substantial delays when answering FOI requests.

Speaking to openDemocracy, Maurice Frankel, director of the CFOI, warned of further threats to the right to access information.

“There are going to be more direct attacks on freedom of information, and every voice available that is capable of defending FOI needs to be there to defend it, because there’s absolutely no question that it will have to be repeatedly defended to preserve the right to access,” Frankel said.