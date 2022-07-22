In July 2019 I was made an honorary fellow of Goldsmiths University. Should I now publicly burn the certificate? For the university seems to have betrayed the values I celebrated when I accepted it.

The speech I gave to those graduating that year had Martin Luther King’s ‘The love that does justice’ as its theme. I reflected on the buildings in the Goldsmiths’ campus named after Richard Hoggart, Ben Pimlott and Stuart Hall. Instead of 19th-century imperialists or 21st-century oligarchs, they represented a democratic tradition, “expert and exploratory”. Hoggart, dedicated to literacy; Pimlott, an exemplary public servant; Hall, a democratic life-force. “Each,” I told the graduates, “personified what higher education should be about and resisted it being marketised and commercialised.”

I wrote in my speech about Lord Browne’s 2010 report on funding higher education. It was commissioned by Peter Mandelson in the last Labour government. The ex-boss of BP asserted that no “objective metric of quality” could be found to guide public investment in higher education. Funding should therefore be decided by students based on the financial returns they could anticipate.

Hall, obviously, but also Pimlott and Hoggart, both of whom were wardens of Goldsmiths, would have been scandalised.

“In these dire times,” I concluded, “asking what you can do for others is the best way to reach out for yourself… to be a co-creator of society and never just a consumer. It means always using the power of your intelligence, including your emotional intelligence, to make the call that matters, to ask what we can do for others – with love and justice.”

It was well received.

Last December, after a ballot, staff at Goldsmiths began to oppose the imposition of restructuring and redundancies. This was followed up with strike action. It coincided with UK-wide resistance by academics seeking to protect their pensions.

In April, the conflict in Goldsmiths escalated and staff began ‘a marking and assessment boycott’, in response to what they perceived as the intransigence of the administration under its current warden, Frances Corner.

This is much more than a dispute over job losses. Goldsmiths is famous as a high-quality London university with an exceptionally large intake of students from diverse and poorer backgrounds and a commitment to values of access, inclusion and teaching the humanities to strengthen students’ capabilities and capacity for judgement.