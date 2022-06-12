On 14 June 2017, a fire engulfed Grenfell tower, a council-owned housing block in west London, killing 72 people. Five years on, the public inquiry into the disaster is drawing to a close.

The inquiry has already provided a string of shocking revelations that raise much larger questions about democracy and power in the UK. Yet it has all but disappeared from the news.

Peter Apps, the deputy editor at Inside Housing, has been reporting on the inquiry throughout. Here, he talks openDemocracy through some of the key points.

A major corporate scandal

The inquiry’s first phase, which examined events on the night of the fire, found that flammable cladding, which was added to the building in a 2014-16 renovation that breached safety regulations, caused the flames to spread in such a devastating manner.

Perhaps the most shocking claim made in the second phase, which is examining longer-term factors, is that the companies that supplied the deadly cladding had known for years that their material would burn, but concealed the risks.

Lawyers for the bereaved and survivors have described Arconic, Celotex and Kingspan – all major players in the global construction industry – as “little more than crooks and killers”. Internal company emails submitted to the inquiry included staff at Kingspan, an insulation manufacturer, describing its own safety testing as “complete spin” and “a bit of a cheat”.

The companies have denied wrongdoing. But for Apps, the evidence points to “a huge, huge corporate scandal. I think the behaviour of these companies was unbelievable – just the amount of knowledge they had of the risks of their products and their lack of willingness to stop selling them.”

This raises wider questions about safety standards in the construction industry. The Grenfell inquiry, Apps says, “is the only time we’ve looked under the bonnet. [Usually] there’s no transparency around a large company’s internal emails – you don’t ever see them.

“This is the only time we’ve looked and this is what they look like. Maybe for other organisations, this isn’t the case. But all three of these organisations had embarrassing emails, so it suggests a wider problem.”