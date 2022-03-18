Child Q’s mother said today: “We now look to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to make sure there is an effective investigation into the officers involved so they are individually held to account and face real consequences for what they have done.

“We expect the school to reflect on the findings of the City and Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership report and take necessary action against all members of staff involved.”

Chanel Dolcy of Bhatt Murphy Solicitors is representing Child Q and her mother in suing the police. In today’s statement, she confirmed plans to hold the institutions involved to account “through cast iron commitments to ensure this never happens again to any other child”.

She added: “The Metropolitan Police has seemed incapable of reform for generations, and it is difficult to say that will ever change.”

As the Met awaits the appointment of a new commissioner, Dolcy said this is a “pivotal time”.

“The family are calling on the home secretary and mayor of London to ensure that only someone willing to declare publicly the persistence of institutional racism and institutional sexism in the Metropolitan Police is appointed.

“The family expects the new commissioner to include affected communities in designing a plan to rid the force of these diseases and to affect that plan as a priority.”

Child Q is also suing her school for breaching her rights under education law. Florence Cole, an education and community care solicitor at Just for Kids Law, said: “No child should be subjected to such an ordeal, and it is hoped that the school will reflect and consider the detrimental effects and negative impact that adultification, disproportionate sanctioning and the over policing of Black children has on their emotional, physical, and mental wellbeing, particularly in light of the City and Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership report and its findings.”