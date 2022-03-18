“I got strip searched three times in one night,” says Ellis*. “The first time was enough, the second time was ‘whoa what are you lot doing?’ and the third time I gave up. What can I do?

“Imagine being 14, 15, 16. You’re in a room with grown men, four strangers, grown men telling you ‘take off your clothes, bend over and squat.’

“They’re watching you – and the funny thing is they are bantering, they’re laughing about.”

His testimony comes after an official investigation this week found that “racism was a likely factor” in the Metropolitan Police’s horrific strip search of a Hackney schoolgirl (known as Child Q) in 2020.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

The traumatic incident took place without the consent of the girl’s parents, after a teacher wrongly suspected that she was carrying drugs. Police had full knowledge that the child was on her period and forced her to remove her sanitary towel. Child Q, who was 15 at the time, said in a statement: “I don’t know if I’m going to feel normal again... But I do know this can't happen to anyone, ever again.”

Thousands of children in London have been forced to undergo the humiliating and dehumanising practice in recent years, according to data released last month under Freedom of Information law.

Tom Kemp, a criminology researcher at Nottingham University, found 172,093 strip searches were carried out by the Met between 2016 and 2021. An alarming 9,088 of those were on children, including 2,360 under the age of 16. Some 35 were 12 years old or younger.

Kemp also noted that 57,733 (33.5%) of all strip searches in the past five years were on Black people, despite the fact that only 13% of Londoners are Black.