Is ISIS headed for a third wave of violence?

Since the loss of its caliphate in 2018, after an intense four-year US-led air war, ISIS paramilitaries in Iraq and Syria have been relatively quiet. That is hardly surprising given the intensity of the West’s Operation Inherent Resolve, which involved 30,000 air attacks and 100,000 precision-guided bombs and missiles, killing at least 60,000 ISIS supporters, as well as thousands of civilians.

What is surprising, however, is how extreme Islamist paramilitaries, many of whom are loosely linked to ISIS or al-Qaida, have since thrived across the Sahel and North Africa, as well as down to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique and across into Afghanistan. Even in Syria and Iraq, ISIS has far from disappeared, with frequent attacks on security forces and on Shi’a communities. Now, with the violence of the past three weeks – including a massacre of Iraqi army soldiers, a huge prison break in Syria and the killing of ISIS’s current leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi – the question is being raised, is ISIS heading for a third wave of violence?

To get a handle on this, we need to recall how the first two waves came about. The first was in the form of al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) following the US-led invasion in 2003. Under the leadership of the brutal but effective Jordanian, Abdul Musab al-Zarqawi, AQI was for years at the core of anti-Western violence in the region. The group was eventually suppressed in 2010-11 by a highly organised multi-year operation by US and British special forces, which centred on hundreds of well-resourced night raids and intensive interrogation and torture, including prisoners held in the notorious ‘dog kennels’ at Balad Air Force Base.

By 2008, AQI had gone to ground, leaving thousands dead and tens of thousands detained, with al-Zarqawi himself killed in Operation Arcadia in June 2006. By 2011, when Barack Obama had ordered the withdrawal of almost all US troops from Iraq, many of the most dangerous paramilitaries had been transferred to Iraqi government custody for long-term detention.

Tell Boris Johnson not to weaken political sleaze rules If enough of us speak up, we'll be able to protect honesty in public life. Sign the petition

Then came the second wave.

Enough AQI paramilitaries were left to reconstitute an insurgency and in 2012-13 they organised an extraordinary series of prison breaks, releasing more than 2,000 of the most experienced fighters in Operation Breaking the Walls. These fighters joined the core group, and AQI emerged phoenix-like from the ashes, taking over territory right across northern Syria and Iraq in a matter of months and declaring a new caliphate, ISIS, in June 2014.

By August 2016, even Baghdad seemed threatened, and Obama ordered Operation Inherent Resolve, which allowed Iraqi Army troops and Kurdish and Shi’a militias to overrun the caliphate. Four years ago, the war against ISIS seemed all over once more, though some airstrikes continued and some analysts warned that ISIS had gone to ground, with thousands of paramilitaries in Syria and Iraq biding their time.