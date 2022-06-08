Inflation is squeezing workers. We need a £15 minimum wage

News that the prices of some essential food items, from pasta to rice to vegetable oil, have risen by as much as 50% in the last year is a stark reminder that the cost of living crisis is about far more than just the price of home energy – crucial as that is.

Protecting standards of living will require more than just one-off payments from the chancellor of the exchequer. It will need a fundamental shift in how our economy operates, back towards prioritising the earnings of those who work. With the OECD this morning forecasting that, next year, the UK faces the lowest growth of any major developed economy, economic growth alone is unlikely to deliver here.

Our research, published by the Progressive Economy Forum, shows that a £15 an hour minimum wage is a fast and effective way to do this – benefiting the lowest paid the most, restoring pay after a ‘lost decade’ of near-zero pay growth, and protecting workers against inflation.

The National Living Wage, the minimum that all employees over 22 are legally obliged to receive, is set to hit £10.50 in 2024. It has been increasing more rapidly than average earnings in recent years, but with inflation now pushing 9% – and expected to rise even higher at the end of this year – the 6.6% increase to £9.50 in April left low-paid workers’ pay lagging well behind price rises.

It’s worth remembering that inflation is cumulative – prices aren’t going to start falling by as much as they rose. If prices are rising by 9% now, that is a permanent loss in purchasing power for people’s wages, even if inflation eventually comes back down to the Bank of England’s 2% target. Any losses from high inflation today will be for good, unless wages increase by at least as much.

And as the Resolution Foundation has shown, because lower-income households have to spend proportionately more of their earnings on essentials – things like food and heating – they are disproportionately affected by price rises in those essentials. But these are exactly the items that have been rising the most in price, meaning the true rate of inflation for the poorest 10% of households is estimated to be as much as 14%. This is a disastrous loss of purchasing power for the poorest.