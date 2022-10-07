Labour has vowed to prioritise companies paying full UK tax over those registered in offshore tax havens when awarding government contracts, openDemocracy can reveal.

At the party’s annual conference last week, Labour announced plans to reduce procurement contracts going to tax-avoiding firms if elected, after research by the Fair Tax Foundation revealed that one in six contracts issued by Conservative governments between 2014 and 2019 had tax-haven links.

Policy details seen by openDemocracy shed light on how the party plans to implement greater tax transparency, with a company’s tax status being taken into account when agreeing procurement contracts.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner told openDemocracy that companies receiving contracts would be expected to make commitments to “shun” tax avoidance and not be registered in tax havens.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Firms would also be expected to be open about whether they pay full UK taxes. Rayner told openDemocracy that the policy will promote “truth and transparency”.

It is understood that public bodies would still be able to choose to contract companies that are not fully transparent in their tax declarations, but more information would be available for them to make those decisions.