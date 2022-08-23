The Metropolitan Police has paid out more than £1.2m in legal battles against staff who accused the force of discrimination, openDemocracy can reveal.

The figures – which cover the past five years – include more than £800,000 in settlements to staff who claim they have experienced racism, sexism or homophobia while working for the Met.

By settling the cases rather than taking them to an employment tribunal, the police force managed to avoid the allegations being made public. Some officers were told to stay silent about their allegations as part of a settlement deal.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request by openDemocracy showed that the force also paid out nearly £120,000 to police officers and staff who had their claims of discrimination upheld by an employment tribunal.

In total, the force has spent £1,287,686 in legal fees and settlement agreements since 2017.

The figures come as the Met prepares to take one of its former senior officers to court, claiming she has broken a settlement agreement that was designed to gag her from speaking about allegations of racism and sexism.

Reports yesterday said that Parm Sandhu has been told to pay £60,000 plus interest for breaking a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

The Guardian said the NDA banned Sandhu from talking publicly about the discrimination she alleged she suffered during her time in the Met. It also banned her from making “disparaging” or “derogatory” comments about the force or its commissioner.