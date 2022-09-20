Most people who, if asked, would describe themselves as republicans – like most people full stop – do not usually think about the monarchy very much.

There are plenty of institutions, such as HMRC, or the DWP, or the Home Office, or the police, that rub up against people’s lives in the UK on a daily basis. When you pay your taxes, or claim benefits, or simply walk the streets, you encounter these institutions.

The way that they are present in our lives makes us aware of their power, and the unjust ways in which they wield it. The Home Office can deport people; the police can shoot them in the street. For many people interested in social justice, fighting these institutions – seeking to change or even abolish them – feels urgent, because it is urgent.

The monarchy is not like this. Nothing about the monarchy feels urgent; it is by definition glacial, operating on the longer durations with which the history books, or the compounding impacts of perennial inbreeding, concern themselves. The monarchy is a remote institution, one that exists in over-furnished rooms into which most of us correctly imagine that we will never set foot.

If the institutions of state are like nets around us, the monarchy is loose – one that many of us assume will never pull tight against anyone’s skin. We imagine it, in short, to be a voluntary institution of state, one that some can enjoy and others can disengage from. There is, however, no such thing.