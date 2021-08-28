Afghanistan’s women journalists don’t need saving – they need supporting

Wahida was just eight years old when the US military entered Kabul and ousted the Taliban. It was 20 years ago, but she remembers it like it was yesterday.

“I thought we would finally have a free country,” she told me from Afghanistan last week. But the troops never left, instead, they cemented their presence in the collective memory of Wahida’s generation.

By the age of 13, Wahida began to see more women journalists on television. A spark lit within her that would eventually grow into a passion for journalism and rights advocacy.

Wahida recalls this period as being marked by palpable progress for women’s rights. She felt part of a new era, which reaped the benefits of gender advancements in Afghan public life.

By the time Wahida enrolled in college, she had begrudgingly accepted the continued presence of foreign troops in her country. She knew that without an independent, unifying leadership, all gains made during the post-9/11 era remained fragile and reversible. Such a leadership never came to fruition. Wahida, along with scores of her peers across the country, feels the tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan is the result of a failure to stabilise the country at multiple levels.

Wahida worked as a radio reporter during the early 2010s, the golden years for journalism in the country, when the space for media reform was gradually expanding. But the sector was not without deep-rooted flaws, ranging from nepotism and corruption to a deeply embedded patriarchy.

Still, enthused by the evolving environment, she joined the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), a key architect of the independent journalism landscape over the past decade.

While planning her own exit following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, Wahida has been working around the clock to ensure the safety of journalists. Many are facing death threats, while others have already had attempts on their lives.