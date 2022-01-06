An Iraqi in the capital of the US Empire

As a child in Baghdad, I opened my eyes to a world holding its whip and subjugating us Iraqis to collective punishment through sanctions and repeated wars.

Death in Iraq was a spectacle on TV screens in the US. War coverage paid scarce attention to civilian casualties. As one Iraqi woman put it after the Gulf War, “Did they [Americans] ask where these tons and tons of explosives thrown fell? On whom? What happened there?”

Now that I am in Washington DC, I walk around the capital of the ‘Empire’ and feel as if I am an inferior being who has barely survived repeated attempts at the obliteration of his species. As I make my way through the crowds, I think of how oblivious they must be to the bombs that were funded by their taxes and are still going off in my head.

Sometimes the few who ask where I come from don’t even know where Iraq is on the map, as if nothing happened there. Most of those who bother to engage in a conversation with me don’t even ask about life over there.

It is safe to say that to most Americans, Iraqis are not even an afterthought. Thus I came to think that we are now being comfortably placed in a corner of oblivion beyond dehumanisation.

Walking in Washington DC, some of the faces I see on the streets remind me of the soldiers who regularly raided my family’s house in Baghdad after the invasion of 2003. I remember the grunt who shot down a young vendor in my childhood alley on a distant, calm afternoon now permanently stained with blood.