Hirak anniversary: Political prisoners freed as Algerians continue to protest

In highly emotional scenes after the announcement, crowds gathered outside prisons nationwide to greet the freed activists and journalists – most of whom had been arrested during the Hirak marches, or for social media activity, with many charged with ‘harming state authorities’.

Among those released was the prominent journalist, Khaled Drareni, who worked for French broadcasters, and Rachid Nekkaz, a businessman and political activist who ran for the presidential elections in 2014, and union activist Dalila Touat.

Algerian civil society’s calls for clemency seemed to reach the presidency, with Tebboune having recently returned from the German hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19. The political prisoners' release comes as a huge relief for the families, campaigners, and lawyers. Algerian civil society continues to demand an independent judicial system, justice and rule of law.

One of the most shocking cases, which may have contributed to the government’s turnaround on the detainees, is that of Walid Nekkiche. The student, aged just 25, was arrested for ‘plotting against the state’ in November 2019 and sentenced to life imprisonment on 1 February 2021. He was accused of being active in a separatist movement seeking the autonomy of the province of Kabylia, which he denied.

In a swift reversal, Nekkiche was released on the same day he was sentenced, after his jail time was reduced to six months, despite him having already served fourteen in detention. In the trial, Nekkiche made accusations of torture and rape about members of the security services department, where he had spent six days before being transferred to a detention centre in Algiers. This case had shocked and angered Algerians at home and abroad, and has fed into the renewed demands for justice and reform, as demonstrated on the streets across Algeria this past week.

In his same speech on 18 February, Tebboune declared that he would continue to implement the roadmap of his presidency, consisting principally of the new 2020 constitution, adopted following a referendum with a very low turnout, followed by new parliamentary and local elections. Tebboune announced a ministerial reshuffle while calling for parliamentary elections, and referred to his vision of a ‘New Algeria’ in which the “youth will play a prominent role”. But this was seemingly contradicted by the nomination of 90-year-old Salah Goudjil to the head of the Senate, the second most powerful post after the presidency, which further angered the Hirak and protesters.

Two years of protests

The Hirak movement began on 22 February 2019, and for 54 consecutive weeks, peaceful protests were held across Algerian cities in an unprecedented and inspiring challenge to the political system. Commentators noted that 26 February 2021 marked the 106th Friday of protests in the country.

Presidential elections that had been planned for April 2019, then July 2019, were cancelled twice, before eventually being held on 12 December 2019, when Tebboune was elected in a contested vote in which all candidates were accused of having links to the former regime.

Ever since, Algerian civil society groups and personalities have continued to press for political reforms, for meaningful dialogue and for an independent and transparent justice system. They voiced their demands first in the year-long demonstrations, and then, owing to the pandemic, in an array of online debates.