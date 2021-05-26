Killed in the line of duty: the catastrophic deaths of 14,000 Iraqi officers

On 2 May 2021, 12.8 million British viewers prepared to watch the season finale of ‘Line of Duty’, a popular BBC drama about bent coppers, detectives and edge-of-your-seat police action, excitedly waiting to see who ‘H’ was. Just two days earlier in Iraq, three policemen had lost their lives at a checkpoint, in the line of duty when ISIS militants attacked their patrol in Daquq. Five others were wounded.

These were the latest casualties in a war that has claimed around 14,000 Iraqi police officers’ lives since the March 2003 US-led invasion. In just four months this year, 23 policemen have been killed and they remain the biggest and most targeted civilian victim group in the country.

Research by Iraq Body Count reveals that Iraqi police officers die as a result of shootings, car bombs, suicide bombers and executions by terrorist groups. They are killed as they monitor checkpoints, patrol streets, protect towns and villages from attacks, dismantle bombs, enter booby-trapped homes and engage in clashes with terrorists and insurgents.

On 10 January 2015, 40 policemen in Ad Dor, southeast of the city of Tikrit, were killed for not swearing allegiance to the Islamic State. A week later, 12 policemen were killed by snipers in the city of Baiji, while a few days after that, on 23 January, 13 police officers were among 56 civilians executed by the Islamic State in Sinjar.

On 2 February the same year, 50 policemen were among 137 people executed by the Islamic State in Fallujah.

Police officers in Iraq come under attack on a daily basis, largely by irregular fighters: terrorists, guerrilla forces and insurgents, those groups whose common feature is an opposition to existing centres of power as openDemocracy’s international security adviser Paul Rogers argues in his book ‘Irregular War; the new threat from the margins’.

Irregular warfare

Irregular warfare is defined as “a violent struggle among state and non-state actors for legitimacy and influence over the relevant populations. It favors indirect and asymmetric approaches, though it may employ the full range of military and other capabilities, in order to erode an adversary’s power, influence and will.”

In irregular warfare, as in all forms of war, violence plays a role for political purposes: to demonstrate the ineptitude of the ruling government and to intimidate and coerce populations. Violence is used by sub-state actors to achieve power, control and legitimacy, through unorthodox or unconventional approaches.