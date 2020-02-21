Settlement expansion in the Occupied West Bank – Part 2: resisting disrupted futures

In 2017, UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krähenbühl reported to the UN General Assembly that Aida camp residents “are exposed to more tear gas than any other population surveyed globally.” In addition to Aida, excessive tear gas exposure is rampant throughout other refugee camps in the occupied West Bank. This past March, a newborn baby turned blue and had to be resuscitated following a tear gas attack in Dheisheh camp. He still required the daily use of an oxygen machine in order to breathe more than a month following the attack.

All this is to say that we embarked on our home stay in Dheisheh camp well informed about the frequency and effects of tear gas attacks in the camp. This did not prepare most of us, however, for the burning in our noses and throats that would awaken us sometime after 3 am. Until experiencing it for ourselves, we could not have known about the sharp, acidic sensation that would worsen every time we swallowed throughout the next day, only lessening slowly in the days that followed, or the nose bleeds that would persist throughout the following week.

For reasons we do not know—for reasons that will likely never be disclosed—the Israeli military had launched yet another tear gas attack in the night, near the entrance of the camp. The effects on those of us staying in our host family’s house were, in some cases, severe, as were the effects for members of our group staying in the youth center near the camp’s entrance, with a direct view of the gas as it seeped into the navy night sky.