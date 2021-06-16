Turkish spies are abducting Erdogan’s political opponents abroad

On 1 June, Orhan Inandi, a Turkish-Kyrgyz national was declared missing in the Kyrgyzstan capital, Bishkek. His car had been found early that morning, with its doors wide open and with valuables left inside. Many suspect he was kidnapped by the Turkish security services.

Inandi is the founder of a network of schools in Kyrgyzstan linked to the Gülen movement, which Turkish President Erdogan accuses of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Inandi’s spouse has claimed to have information that her husband is being held in the Turkish embassy in Bishkek for rendition to Turkey.

This case is just the latest example of Turkey’s global campaign of abductions targeting its perceived enemies. Since the 2016 failed coup, which nearly saw Erdogan removed from power, he has lashed out against political opponents in Turkey. In one of the most sweeping purges of perceived dissidents in modern political history, thousands of military and police officers, judges, prosecutors, teachers, scholars and others have been fired or arrested, along with the discretionary use of anti-terror laws to prosecute any act of opposition as a crime against the state.

Accompanying these domestic repression strategies to contain challenges to the Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) power, though, is the use of extraterritorial forms of coercion – abductions and renditions of dissidents outside Turkey’s borders.

Nothing new

This isn’t the first time in Turkey’s history that a government has resorted to kidnappings of political opponents. From 1990 to 1999, when the conflict between the Turkish state and Kurdish insurgency was at its peak, state-sponsored abductions targeted actual and perceived supporters of the Kurdish movement inside Turkey, including Kurdish lawyers, politicians, activists, journalists, and doctors.

Since the attempted coup in July 2016, 16 domestic abduction cases have been reported – mostly individuals accused of being followers of Fethullah Gülen, but also some suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) supporters.

These kidnapping operations are no longer limited to within Turkey’s borders. Since 2016, 107 individuals, most of them accused of being Gulenists, have been brought back to Turkey from at least 16 countries, such as Azerbaijan, Gabon, Kosovo, Malaysia, Moldova, Myanmar, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

In several cases, these forcible returns of Turkish nationals were carried out through extra-legal means – covert intelligence operations with the “direct participation, support, or acquiescence of the host states where these people were residing” – rather than through formal judicial proceedings.

For example, six Turkish nationals suspected of being affiliated with Gulenists who possessed work and residence permits in Kosovo were detained by the Kosovo security services in collaboration with Turkish spy agency MIT(Milli İstihbarat Teşkilatı) and turned over to Turkey via a private jet in March 2018.