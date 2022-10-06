How Russia is seizing on discontent in Moldova

In recent months, as gas prices in Moldova have soared and the country’s inflation has hit a record high of 34%, public discontent has grown. There are now virtually non-stop protests on the streets of the capital, Chișinău, and Moldova’s pro-reform, pro-EU government has taken a serious beating in the opinion polls.

One figure from the country’s recent scandalous past has sought to capitalise on the uneasy political situation – seemingly with assistance from the Kremlin. That man is Ilan Shor, a politician and businessman who was convicted for his role in Moldova’s ‘theft of the century’, when $1bn were removed from three of the country’s top banks.

The eponymous Shor Party has been organising the current protests, and recent communication between Russian politicians and Shor and his MPs – as well as the transfer of control of Moldovan media companies – have led many to believe the Kremlin is supporting his efforts to at least cause friction for President Maia Sandu’s administration.

A backdrop of anger

Earlier in the summer, Moldova’s political rumour mill was ablaze with the idea that Moscow wanted to shake up the country’s political scene – it was said that pro-Russian forces wanted to take advantage of the high levels of public dissatisfaction with the government.

Indeed, Russia’s war on Ukraine has put pressure on Moldova, sparking fears that the conflict with Transnistria, a Russian-backed Moldovan breakaway region that borders Ukraine, could reignite.

Pro-Russian sentiments are traditionally strong among the Moldovan public. While Moldova has welcomed significant numbers of Ukrainian refugees, opinion polls suggest a significant cohort of people believe that the invasion of the Russian army into a neighbouring country can be justified. In Moldova, there’s also a strong current of opposition to Moldova’s possible accession to NATO, while Western states have provided military assistance to Moldova over fears Russia’s war could reach the country.