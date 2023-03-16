Belarusian activist Ann* fled her homeland for Ukraine in 2021 after her community collective was shut down by the state, along with 1,180 other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have been liquidated since the country’s post-election protests in 2020.

A year later, she was forced to leave Kyiv after Russia invaded Ukraine. Ann now lives in an EU country, where her status is precarious and she must reapply to renew her humanitarian residence permit every year.

She needs a source of income and somewhere to live – as do her NGO colleagues, less than a dozen of them, who also left Belarus. None could remain after their NGO was criticised in a social media post by Andrei Mukavozchyk, one of the country’s top state propagandists.

Ann spent 150 hours writing funding applications at the end of last year, even though she’s an engineer by training. Most applications are rejected due to competition (in one funding round for a grant to support work in education, culture and local governance, only four out of 57 applications succeeded) or because the work of activists in other countries is considered more essential.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

Since 2021, the average period Ann’s collective has had funding for is six months. As a result of this precarity, two of her colleagues have already left for jobs in the commercial sector this year.

Ann’s story is, sadly, typical for many Belarusian activist organisations.

Civil society in Belarus

In the past decade, civil society began to flourish in Belarus. People used petitions and crowdfunders to raise concerns and funds without state help, and the idea of ‘democracy’ was becoming more popular, according to opinion polls.

But although the Belarusian government occasionally turned to foreign NGOs for expertise and education, NGOs inside the country have been met with obstacles rather than support. Although NGOs are required to register with the authorities – and face prosecution if they don’t – most Belarusian activists are not formal members of an NGO; they work as volunteers or run unregistered initiatives.

The aftermath of the fraudulent election in 2020, when President Alexander Lukashenka falsified the results to remain in power, changed everything. As the Lukashenka regime imprisoned thousands of protesters, thousands more began fleeing the police terror, often for neighbouring countries. Looking at the number of non-tourist visas issued to Belaurisans, I estimate that more than 6% of the population had left by the beginning of this year.