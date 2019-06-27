How a Central Asian business empire dines out on British secrecy

While UK Limited Liability Partnerships have to disclose enough financial information that vigilant members of the public can report and identify irregularities, UK Limited Partnerships generally do not have these requirements.

In recent years, Scottish Limited Partnerships (SLPs) have risen to particular prominence. This is due to the number being registered (the number of registrations rose by 430% between 2007 and 2016, as found by Transparency International-UK), and their proximity to opaque practices and money laundering scandals.

“These superficial companies have enabled theft, bribery and organised crime to thrive around the world under the veneer of a legitimate UK enterprise,” writes Transparency International-UK.

SLPs not only offer limited liability to partners, and a potential cloak for beneficial owners who do not wish their name to appear on a public record. They are also a distinct legal entity separate from their partners. As a result, SLPs can enter contracts and open bank accounts. This has made them attractive for non-transparent business activities.

Take the example of MacMerry Management LP and Grandes Investment Group LP, two Scottish Limited Partnerships (SLPs).

MacMerry Management LP has an extensive Uzbekistani stock portfolio, including a 78.73% interest in Artel’s Technic Globe LLC, and 50% stakes in Quality Electronics, Factory of Technologies, Asia Electron and Next Generation Products. Through these four firms, MacMerry Management LP is an investor in Lots 1 and 7 in Tashkent City - a series of apartment buildings, commercial zones and hotel complexes in the centre of the Uzbek capital.

Grandes Investment Group LP, registered in January 2017, has a 38.95% in Uzbek confectionery retailer Craffers. This Scottish Limited Partnership jointly owns Craffers with Jahongir Artikhodjaev and his business partner Abror Ganiyev, among others.

There is little financial information available about either of these SLPs investing in Uzbekistan. We only know MacMerry Management LP has £50 in starting capital contributed by its Seychelles-based partner Longford Solutions Ltd. In the case of Grandes Investment Group LP, it has £100 in starting capital contributed by another Seychelles partner, Tormex Alliance Ltd.

Despite operating from UK shores, the British public cannot access any financial information on these Scottish Limited Partnerships.

The situation becomes even more complicated when it comes to those standing behind Grandes Investment Group LP.

This company originally declared a beneficial owner, or “person with significant control” (PSC), on 24 October 2017. Such declarations are a new UK transparency requirement which aims to place on the public register those entities or individuals that exert serious control over a company, or which have a 25% or greater beneficial interest.

The PSC declared (Grandes Investment Growth LP) was an English Limited Partnership. English Limited Partnerships are not a registrable legal entity under the new 2017 PSC regime. English LPs do not have to declare beneficial owners or persons exerting significant control over the partnership.

The UK reforms aim to create an environment in which a diligent researcher can follow a chain of PSCs to arrive at the top of the pyramid, where one will hopefully discover one individual or more. Loopholes in the reforms, however, allow a range of openings to circumvent disclosure requirements.

In the case of Grandes Investment Group LP, it declared a new PSC on 5 November 2018. The new PSC, Grandes Investment Holding Group LP, is a Scottish Limited Partnership. It was registered on 25 October 2018.

The company has declared “there is no person identified as a person with significant control... in relation to the limited partnership”. It is entitled to do this under the UK reforms. We just have to trust the management of Grandes Investment Group that there is nobody with a 25% or greater beneficial interest in the firm.

The wheels keep on turning

UK Legislation introduced in 2017 provides for fines and even criminal liability if a UK registered entity does not declare a legitimate “Person of Significant Control” (PSC) to Companies House. When we wrote to Companies House (CH) in April this year, we were told that it had yet to fine any SLP for non-compliance with regards to the new PSC regime.

“Compliance is Companies House’s primary aim, rather than prosecution, and it is taking action to ensure that all SLPs report their PSC information,” Companies House press office stated in an email to openDemocracy. “In the meantime, CH is working closely with the Insolvency Service and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to prepare the ground for prosecutions.”