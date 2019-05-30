Revolving doors, invisible hands: how the state and private sector are merging in the new Uzbekistan

Company extracts show Akfa Medline is majority owned by “Artikxodjayeva Nigoraxon Baxromxo‘ja” (61.60%), while a minority stake is held by “Mirzaliyeva Kamolat Kukanbayevna” (38.40%).

Nigoraxon Baxromxo‘ja Artikxodjeyeva is the wife of the Tashkent Mayor.

The Mayor’s office confirmed this fact, and has stated it does not constitute a conflict of interest, arguing that, under the Cabinet of Ministers regulation establishing Akfa University, responsibility for the project lies with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health.

The governing regulations, however, apportions some responsibility for the project to Tashkent’s city administration. Article 10 states the city administration is charged with assisting Akfa university prepare design documentation for reconstructing the university’s buildings and dormitories, as well as equipping it with teaching and laboratory equipment before the beginning of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Actioning Uzbekistan’s anti-corruption law

This investigation has found some admirable examples of open government, and preparedness on the part of select officials and companies to engage with difficult questions. Disappointingly this does not include the President’s office or the Ministry of Health.

There is also a growing number of laws, regulation and decrees in Uzbekistan that, in theory, deliver on a commitment to rigorous anti-corruption reforms.

Uzbekistan’s 2016 ethical rules for government employees, which foreshadow provisions in the country’s 2017 Anti-Corruption Law, state that a conflict of interest arises “in a situation where public servants have a personal interest, which affects or may affect the objective and impartial performance of their duties.” This includes “obtaining any benefit or advantage for them personally or for their close relatives, as well as other persons with whom they have close or business relationships.”

Where such conflicts exist, they must be reported to the public official’s supervisor, and appropriate action taken to manage the conflict. Unfortunately, Uzbekistan’s laws are vague on the consequences when these requirements are breached.

After we conducted this investigation, we wrote to the Mayor, his office and the Akfa-Artel group during April 2019 about these concerns. The Mayor’s office, in a detailed response to this investigation, claimed there is no conflict of interest to report. But in the weeks after, the Mayor’s stockholdings in the Akfa-Artel group are now being transferred to his wife, managers in the group, and other existing stockholders.

In most instances, transferring stock would not avoid conflict of interest rules coming into effect - the law includes family members and business partners. It also clearly would not have retrospective effect: many of these private-public initiatives were undertaken in 2017 and 2018, while Jahongir Artikhodjayev was head of the Tashkent City project, and then mayor of Tashkent.

This investigation is testament to the fact that significant state aid continues to be supplied on the basis of opaque decisions, in a market environment where an absence of substantive corporate disclosure means ownership structures are cloaked in secrecy.

Freedom of information laws in practice are not being upheld. Even basic information on the criteria and procedures involved in significant economic decisions are difficult to obtain.

This is deeply problematic when open and competitive tender processes are being circumvented on big ticket projects.

And it appears that even the more progressive elements within the Mirziyoyev government have a limited interpretation of anti-corruption requirements in key areas such as conflict of interest - with little consequence in law for failing to conform.

As the country undergoes an increasingly rapid process of privatisation and market reform, this lack of oversight heightens the risk that shadowy deals will continue to determine who wins and who loses in the new Uzbekistan.

Read the new Power Briefs report here in full.