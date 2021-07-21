“Our governor”: lessons from the protests in Russia’s Far East, one year on

One year ago, mass protests started in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk – over the arrest of a popular regional governor, Sergey Furgal, on murder charges.

Despite arrests and fines, residents of Khabarovsk protested throughout the summer of 2020. Even when the temperature dropped to -15, people still came out to express their anger at Moscow’s removal of a popular politician. While Russian investigators have claimed they have “undeniable proof” of Furgal’s guilt over two assassinations of local businessmen in the mid-2000s, many believe the case against him is political – or indeed, retribution for his independence and popularity.

Today, Furgal, a member of the right-wing opposition Liberal Democratic Party, is awaiting trial in a Moscow prison, but the protests continue sporadically, making them one of the longest protest cycles in Russia’s recent history.

We spoke to Tatiana Golova, from the Centre for East European and International Studies (ZOiS) in Berlin, who has researched how protesters used social media during the Khabarovsk protests.

Why did you start studying the social media around the Khabarovsk protests?

I had the idea when the protests in Khabarovsk began – that is, last summer – but I managed to implement it only by the end of 2020. If we want to study how people communicate about protest, during protest and after protest, then you can’t bypass social media; all the more so in Russia, where traditional media give only a very truncated idea of ​​people's moods.

On the one hand, people mobilise on social networks. People inform each other and form some kind of grassroots networks of around 100-200 people, using those social networks that they know well – for example, Instagram, VKontakte or Odnoklassniki. On the other hand, if we understand mobilisation in the broader sense of the word – not as the organisation of a specific action, but as the ups and downs of moods during the protests – then social networks allow us to track changes in moods; their fluctuations.