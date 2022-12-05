Three weeks after Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson from Russian occupation, residents are getting used to life under constant rocket fire from their former occupiers, a country that once promised them it would “be here forever”.

Yet that promise, made time and again in Kherson during the staged ‘referendum’ on joining Russia in the autumn, ended in chaos, dismay and uncertainty.

On 10 November, when the Russian army finally retreated from Kherson – the only major Ukrainian city it managed to seize earlier this year – it destroyed the water supply system, electrical substations and the main television tower. People were left without power or communications.

In the days after the Russian retreat, it was almost impossible to contact anyone in the city. But those who managed to find a mobile signal on top of high-rise apartment buildings carefully reported back to the outside world: there were no Russian flags left in the city, and no Russian military personnel either.

I went back to my hometown – the supposed heartland of Putin’s “new Empire” in south-eastern Ukraine – to find out what happened.

No water, little power or food

“I didn’t believe it at first,” is how Angela Silvashchuk describes finding out that the Russian military was leaving. “A neighbour ran over and said: ‘The Ukrainian military is driving up the main road!’” she recalls.

Silvashchuk heads a residents’ association in the north of the city, and we are talking in the courtyard outside her apartment building. A diesel generator crackles beside us, as residents take turns heating kettles of water on a small stove.